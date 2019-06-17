Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sax-Tiedemann
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Sax-Tiedemann
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Metko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Metko

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel Metko Obituary
Metko , Daniel Beloved husband of Karin; Loving father of David, Kristofer, & Nicholas; Dear brother of Lisa Metko Schaefer (the late Donald Jr.); Fond brother in law of Diane (the late Larry), Rick (Toni), & Kathy (the late Alan); Uncle to many. Daniel was a proud carpenter for Brookfield Zoo. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan & golfer. Visitation Tuesday 3 to 9 PM with service beginning at 7 PM at Sax-Tiedemann

Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.