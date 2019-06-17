|
Metko , Daniel Beloved husband of Karin; Loving father of David, Kristofer, & Nicholas; Dear brother of Lisa Metko Schaefer (the late Donald Jr.); Fond brother in law of Diane (the late Larry), Rick (Toni), & Kathy (the late Alan); Uncle to many. Daniel was a proud carpenter for Brookfield Zoo. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan & golfer. Visitation Tuesday 3 to 9 PM with service beginning at 7 PM at Sax-Tiedemann
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 17, 2019