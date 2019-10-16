Home

Daniel Michael Mraz

Daniel Michael Mraz Obituary
Daniel Michael Mraz, 63, of North Carolina and formerly of Chicago. Devoted husband of Sandy. Much loved and cherished son of the late Michael and the late Virginia. Always "big" brother to Clarissa (Thomas) Henehan and Cary Mraz. Thoughtful uncle to Tiffany, Michael, Robert M., Katie (Jim), Colleen, and Robert H. Great uncle to Gabriel, Caleb, Eli, Avalia, John, Gwen, and Caroline. Cousin, friend, and colleague to many. Dan will be truly missed and will never be forgotten. Private Celebration of Life on October 27.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019
