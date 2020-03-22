|
|
Former American Trans Air pilot Daniel N. Busta, age 70, known for his smooth landings, was cleared for his final take-off early morning on March 12, 2020. Dan made his ascent with much peace, surrounded by family and love. Dan is the only pilot to regain his FAA commercial license after enduring two organ transplants. Born March 3, 1950, Dan was the son of Nicholas and Marie and is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Cheryl (Gadbois), and son Christian; former spouse Julie (Foersterling) and their children, Lynée (Daneil Wells), Ashlee (Miro Kovacevic), and Daniel; grandchildren Nicholas, Emmarie, EllaLee, and Lucy; his sister Lynda (Gary Rovansek); and nephews Gregory and Christopher and niece Jennifer (Albert Miranda). A 1968 graduate of Morton East High School, Dan spent countless hours playing with his neighborhood buddies on South Austin Boulevard. Dan's long list of passions and achievements include professional French horn player, commercial airline pilot, ham radio operator with his Extra Class radio license (W9GOB), deacon in his church, and above all, follower of Jesus Christ. Dan was a role model by always helping those in need, something he learned during time spent at the Boys Club of Cicero in his youth. He later helped many ham radio operators who were visually impaired to repair radios and attend club meetings. His arms were always outstretched to take anyone in who needed his help. Visitation and Memorial Service is pending. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lifeline Chaplaincy (www.lifelinechaplaincy.org), The Chicago Lighthouse (www.chicagolighthouse.org), or Boys Club of Cicero (www.boysclubofcicero.org). Please visit the Colonial Chapel website and Dan's full Tribute for any additional information about the Visitation and Memorial Service given the state of our world health crisis, www.colonialchapel.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020