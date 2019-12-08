|
|
Age 82, of Northville, MI previous longtime resident of Addison, IL, passed away December 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Jeanette. Cherished father of Jacqueline (Paul) Pebbles. Adored grandfather of Sophie, Sarah, and Rose. Loving brother of Melvin (Loraine) Serowiecki and the late Gilbert Serowiecki. Dear brother-in-law of Barbara Serowiecki and Amelia Sikora. Visitation Saturday, December 14 from 10:30am until 11:30am at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 West Dunlap, Northville, MI 48167. Funeral mass Saturday at 12:30pm at St. James Catholic Church, 46325 West 10 Mile Road, Novi, MI 48374. Please share condolences and read full obituary at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019