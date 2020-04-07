Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Dr. Daniel Nast OD

Dr. Daniel Nast, Jr, OD, 101, WWII Vet, beloved husband of Darlene "Dolly" nee Yaffe and the late Phyllis nee Wertheimer; loving father of Judy (Paul) Cole and Richard Nast, and step-father of Alan Howard; cherished grandfather of Andrew, Jason and Dana Nast, Ben and David Cole, Bari and Michelle Howard; great grandfather of Talulah, Declan and Nolan Nast, Danielle and Lailee Dacks; brother of the late Ruth Kiesler and the late Marwin Nast; fond uncle of Dael and Allan Kiesler. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Illinois College of Optometry or North Suburban Synagogue Beth El, Highland Park, IL. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2020
