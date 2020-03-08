|
|
Daniel Nicholas Kadjan, age 85, of Chicago, died peacefully on Thursday, March 5th 2020, after a long and difficult battle with Alzheimer's disease. Daniel was born in Chicago on October 2nd,1934 to second-generation Croatian immigrants from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. His younger years were split between the copper mining towns of northern Michigan, and Lincoln Park in Chicago where he attended Saint Vincent de Paul Elementary School, DePaul Academy, DePaul University, and finally DePaul Law School. After law school Dan spent time in the army reserves and worked as an Assistant Attorney General before starting the law firm of Arnold and Kadjan, LLP with his friend Hugh Arnold. The practice grew from there and they would spend the next 50 years practicing law together. Dan enjoyed his profession and the people that he worked with along the way. Some of his closest friends were from law school, the law firm, clients, or other lawyers that he knew from the courthouse. Dan also spent 36 wonderful years in Winnetka where he was an active member of Sacred Heart Church and Skokie Country Club. Dan was a devout Catholic who mentored many adults in the RCIA program. When he was not working, Dan spent his time reading, gardening, playing tennis, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Dan was a loving husband and father, and a loyal friend and put all to ease with his easy going demeanor and good humor. Dan was preceded in death by his father Nicholas and his mother Mary. He is survived by his loving wife of over fifty years, Margo (Duffy) and two beloved children, Nicholas (Catalina) and Danielle (Scott) Smith and four adoring grandchildren, Audrey, Maximilian, Maria Emilia, and Declan. Dan is also survived by his dear sister Helen (Lee) Knowles, nephew Jerry (Sharon) Knowles, niece Carrie Pacini and her son Ryan Pacini. Special thanks to Hugo Gutama and the staff at The Clare for their kind and compassionate care of Dan for the past seven years. Visitation Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd., at Old Orchard Rd, Skokie, IL 60077 and Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1010 Webster Ave., Chicago, IL 60614. Interment All Saint Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL, 60607 or The DePaul Academy Alumni Scholarship fund, T# (773) 423-5010. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020