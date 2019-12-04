|
|
Daniel O'Connell Joyce, age 72, beloved husband of Patricia Kelly Joyce; loving father of Eileen (Chris) McCormick, Peggy (Harry) Osterman, Bridget (Nick) Hyde and Marty Joyce; devoted grandfather, maker-of-pancakes, golf cart trail explorer, story-teller, and best bud to Eddie, Liam, Erik, Jack, Harry, Grace and Katie. Cherished brother of Jeremiah (Mairsey) Joyce, Robin (Ron) Wilcynski, Jim (Maureen) Joyce, Jack (Peggy) Joyce, the late Maureen (Ed) George, and the late Patsy Gjeldun. Fond "Uncle Jun" to nephews and nieces, and comedic partner-in-crime to many (you know who you are).
Visitation on Friday, December 6, 2019 6-9 PM. Curley Funeral Home, 6116 West 111 th Street, Chicago Ridge, IL. Funeral Mass 10AM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Barnabas Church, 10134 South Longwood, Chicago, IL.
In lieu of flowers, please join us in our fight for hope and a cure through donations to I AM ALS. Donations accepted online at https://iamals.org/donate/ or to I AM ALS, 1200 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW #14135, Washington, D.C. 20044.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019