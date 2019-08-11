|
|
late of Michigan City, formerly of Chicago, born June 11, 1934, was youngest son of the late James A. and Marian Helen O'Connell. He passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019 surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his older brothers James Austin, Patrick Francis, and William Harold. Daniel and his brothers were raised in the Beverly neighborhood on the south side of Chicago in St. Margaret of Scotland Parish.
Mr. Murray graduated from St. Margaret of Scotland grade school and St. Ignatius High School. He received a bachelor's degree in Sociology from Loyola University-Chicago, and went on to earn a Master of Science degree in Social Work from the same institution. He and his three brothers ran a successful business, Murray Brothers Florists at 89th and Western Avenue for several years. Daniel also worked for the Cook County Juvenile Court as Chief Probation Officer before securing a tenured position as an Assistant Professor at Loyola University School of Social Work. He served as Assistant Dean until his retirement to Duneland Beach in Michigan City. Dan also served in the United State Army Reserve for 20 years, retiring at the rank of Captain. He did significant acting work with the Beverly Theatre Guild and served as its vice-president during the 1950's. In his later years, he served as a volunteer hospice aide at St. Anthony Hospital-Michigan City.
Mr. Murray was a bachelor, but was a loving Uncle - Dan "U.D." to Susan Commet, Patrick Murray, Barbara McIntosh, Sharon Murray, Michael Murray, John Murray, Terri Murray, Lisa Murray; great uncle "U.D." to Ryan, Katherine, Maureen, and Michael McIntosh, Timothy, Kristen and Sean Field, Morgan Commet, Megan and Patrick J. Murray, Thomas and Christopher Gregg, Katie Murray, Dillon Murray; great grand uncle to Emily, Robert and Daniel Field, Eila and Rue McIntosh, and Bodie Lake.
A Commemoration of Life and Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 1010 Moore Road Michigan City, Indiana on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Private Inurnment Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Section 33, Lot 23, Block 3, Grave 1. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the , 225 Michigan Ave #1200, Chicago, IL 60601 or . Arrangements entrusted to John G. Ligda Funeral Director, Ltd. Information (708) 390-1200 or JohnLigda.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019