|
|
Daniel P. Axelrod age 59. Loving brother of Marcy Axelrod. Beloved son of the late Irwin and the late Arlene Axelrod, nee Bell. Daniel will be missed by many relatives and friends. He was a kind and gentle soul. Service Tuesday 4PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Eternal Light Cemetery in Florida. Memorials may be made to . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 3, 2020