Daniel P. Shanahan. Age 90, of Chicago. Retired City of Chicago employee and member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Beloved son of the late Joseph, Sr., and Krystina. Loving brother of Irene (the late Joseph) Dreger, and Joseph (Kathleen), and the late John (the late Geraldine), the late Cecilia (the late Robert) O'Brien, the late Margaret, and the late Michael (Ruth). Dear uncle of many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, March 19, 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers, 9:30 a.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Proceeding to St. Eugene Church. Mass 10 a.m. Private Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Misericordia/Heart of Mercy Center, www.misericordia.org appreciated. Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019