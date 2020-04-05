|
Daniel R. Derosier age 62 of Tucson, Arizona formerly of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, passed away on March 23, 2020. He was the loving son of the late Robert J. DeRosier and the late Mary J. Szewczyk.
Dan was also preceded in death by his siblings Thomas J. DeRosier; Barbara J.(Richard) Mruz and Donna M. DeRosier.
He was a loving and wonderful father to his daughter, Jacquelyn Derosier; and a cherished brother to his surviving sisters Susan D. (the late Jack) Shea and Mary D. (Carol Fachini) DeRosier.
Uncle Dan was a caring and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews, with a warm affection for his godchildren Joanna Mruz and Robert Daniel Aurilio.
Dan's working career of 45 years was in the tire business primarily affiliated with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and its dealers.
His outgoing and loving personality will be missed by everyone whose lives he touched.
A "Celebration of Dan's Life" will be held in Downers Grove , Illinois at a later date.
Condolences to the family please send to Susan Shea at 7090 N. Oracle Road 178-200 Tucson , Arizona 85704. Arrangements entrusted to Desert Sunset Funeral Home 520-297-9007.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020