Daniel R. Meyers, age 57. Devoted son of Raymond and Bernice Meyers. Daniel was born on July 19, 1962 and passed away November 24, 2019 in Chicago. He was a cousin and friend to many. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7th at 11 AM at Maryhill Cemetery, 8600 N Milwaukee Ave, Niles, IL 60714. In lieu of flowers donations will be appreciated to , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Ste. 1210, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019