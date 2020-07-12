1/
Daniel R. Steppan Sr.
Daniel R. Steppan, Sr., 82, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen "Kay" nee Kinzig. Loving father of Dan (Louise) Steppan Jr., Julie Stone and Sue (Chris) Anish. Loved grandfather of Joe, Brandon, Patrick and Andrew Steppan, Mike, Ryan and Danny Stone and John and David Anish. Dear brother of Edmund (Rosemarie) Steppan and the late Mary Ann (Jim) Nimietz. Brother in law of Richard (late Sue) Kinzig. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services were held privately at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. on Friday July 10, 2020. Burial was held in Maryhill Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
