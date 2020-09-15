Daniel S. Kuklewicz, 81, of Mt. Prospect. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Kuklewicz, nee Kiszka. Loving father of Paul Kuklewicz and Cathy (Mark) Foster. Cherished grandfather of Gretchen and James Foster. Dear brother of Mary (the late Raymond) Godzicki. Fond uncle of many.
Visitation Friday, 11:00 A.M. until Funeral Service at 12:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mt. Prospect. Entombment private at All Saints Cemetery.
Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com