Daniel S. Kuklewicz
Daniel S. Kuklewicz, 81, of Mt. Prospect. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Kuklewicz, nee Kiszka. Loving father of Paul Kuklewicz and Cathy (Mark) Foster. Cherished grandfather of Gretchen and James Foster. Dear brother of Mary (the late Raymond) Godzicki. Fond uncle of many.

Visitation Friday, 11:00 A.M. until Funeral Service at 12:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mt. Prospect. Entombment private at All Saints Cemetery.

Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
SEP
18
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
September 14, 2020
It is with deep sorrow that my neighbor and friend Dan has left us to join his wife Pat in heaven. A wonderful person, loving husband and father. Conversations I had with Dan I will always remember. All of us will miss you Dan and you watch over us from above.
Art Hantel
Neighbor
