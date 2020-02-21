|
Daniel S. O'Neill, Age 55, Loving Father of Karli & Rachel O'Neill, Loving son of Donna Keenan (Michael), Loving Brother of Sharri Ptak (Michael, Gina Purdy (Patrick), Joseph O'Neill (Julie). Loving Uncle of Delaney, Riley, Nicholas, Casey, Angelo, Enzo & Giovanna. Proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 150. Memorial visitation Sunday 4:00-8:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Family and friends will meet Monday, February 24th at Holy Ghost Church 254 N. Wood Dale Road. Mass 10:00 am. Inurnment private. For information: 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2020