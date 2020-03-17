|
Passed away on Sunday, March 16, 2020 in Las Vegas. He was the beloved son of Ida Scully and the late Sherwin Scully. Dearest brother of Michael (Cindy) and Cissy Greenspan (Bill) Adored uncle of Liz and James Scully, Ross (Emma) Brett (Emily) Eli (Annelise) and Keri (Robbie Appelbaum) Greenspan, great uncle to Shayla and Isaac Greenspan. Truly nice guy, extremely loyal Cubs fan. Lifelong friend of Joe Regenstein, honorary uncle to John, Joe and Robert Regenstein and dear friend to cousin Robert Scully. Contributions in his memory made to PAWS Chicago would be most appreciated. Pawschicago.org
A memorial will be held for Danny at a future date
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020