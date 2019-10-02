|
Daniel Smith Curran, 89, born March 3, 1930 passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home in Glenview, Illinois.
Dan was a CPA and attorney with a long and varied career in Investment Banking, Investment Management and Market Making of stocks and stock options. Dan founded SyDan & Co. which he built to become one of the largest Specialist firms on the Chicago Stock Exchange.
Dan met and married Carol Senogles while attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was in the Navy ROTC and a member of Delta Upsilon Fraternity. He later did his Navy service during the Korean War.
Dan and Carol had an active social life. They loved dancing and were 40 year members of Town Club in Kenilworth, Illinois.
Dan loved mentoring young people through his business ventures and other endeavors. His motto was: "Go through life with zest plus generosity and follow your luck line". He was known as a "character" who truly had zest and generosity. He considered himself lucky in many ways.
A native of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, Dan was a 58 year resident of Glenview, Illinois.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Irene; and his wife, Carol. He is survived by his brother, John; three children, Thomas (Gillian), James Sr. (Tammy) and Amy (Timothy) Wright; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
To remember, honor and bid farewell to Dan, services are planned for Friday, October 4th at Glenview Community Church, 1000 Elm Street, Glenview, Illinois: with a visitation starting at 9:30 AM until the time of the service at 10:30 AM.
Please consider a donation to the Scholarship Program for Employees of Vi at the Glen: Bright Futures Foundation, 2500 Indigo Lane Box 2600, Glenview IL 60026. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019