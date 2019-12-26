Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Parish
5005 Wolf Rd.
Western Springs, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Spinazola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Spinazola

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Spinazola Obituary
Daniel F. Spinazola, a Hinsdale resident for 67 years, passed away on December 22, 2019, at LaGrange Hospital; He was the former owner of the Hinsdale News Agency. Dan was the beloved husband of the late Marilyn; Loving father of Danette (Brian) Boniecki, Scott (Linda) Spinazola, Wendy Bowen and Melissa Spinazola. Dear grandfather of Jordan, Jennifer, Kaitlynn, Nicole, Patrick, Cassidy, Connor, Scott, Jr., Kayleigh, Nora, and Maeve. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 27 from 3 pm to 8 pm at Adolf Funeral Home, 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook, IL 60527. Friends and family will meet at St. John of the Cross Parish, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs, IL on Saturday, December 28 for an 11:00 AM funeral mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated in Daniel's name to , . For more information 630-325-2300, www.adolfservices.com or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now