Daniel F. Spinazola, a Hinsdale resident for 67 years, passed away on December 22, 2019, at LaGrange Hospital; He was the former owner of the Hinsdale News Agency. Dan was the beloved husband of the late Marilyn; Loving father of Danette (Brian) Boniecki, Scott (Linda) Spinazola, Wendy Bowen and Melissa Spinazola. Dear grandfather of Jordan, Jennifer, Kaitlynn, Nicole, Patrick, Cassidy, Connor, Scott, Jr., Kayleigh, Nora, and Maeve. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 27 from 3 pm to 8 pm at Adolf Funeral Home, 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook, IL 60527. Friends and family will meet at St. John of the Cross Parish, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs, IL on Saturday, December 28 for an 11:00 AM funeral mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated in Daniel's name to , . For more information 630-325-2300, www.adolfservices.com or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 26, 2019