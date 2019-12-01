|
Daniel T. Educate, age 86, a resident of Lake Forest for over 40 years, passed away on November 25, 2019. He was a State Farm insurance agent for 54 years.
Husband of Marilyn; father of Barbara (James) Dolan, Paul (Katie), Philip, Daniel J., Donna, Robert, and Michael; grandfather of Louis, Joseph, Michael, Kate, Emily, and Peter.
Visitation will be at the Knollwood Club, 1890 Knollwood Rd, Lake Forest from 4-8pm on Wednesday, December 4. The funeral mass will be held at 11:30am on Thursday, December 5 at the Church of St. Mary, 175 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. Private interment at a later date at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. For information contact Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest, 847-234-9649 or www.RTfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Daniel's name may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 949 N. River Road, Des Plaines, Illinois 60016.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019