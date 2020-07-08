1/1
Daniel T. Lamka
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel T. Lamka, 74, of Arlington Heights was born in Chicago and passed peacefully at his home. He was an Army veteran and an Elk Grove Village Firefighter for over 30 years. Daniel was the beloved husband of Elaine D. (nee DeWitt) for 51 years, loving father of Daniel K. (Rachel) and Carrie B. (Kurt) Angst; cherished grandfather of Emma, Ethan, Hollie, Danny and Stephanie; loving son of the late John F. and the late Bernice and dear brother of John (Sherron). Memorial visitation Saturday, July 11 from 2pm until the time of service at 4pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd. Elk Grove Village. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Info 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Service
04:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved