Daniel T. Murphy Obituary
Daniel T. Murphy, 69, passed away Feb. 19, 2019. Brother of James, John, and Anne (Don) Dewald. Dear uncle of Meredith, James and Michael. Preceded in death by his sister Mary Lynne, father James R. and mother Virginia Milroy Murphy. A graduate of Loyola Academy and the University of Dayton he was a sole proprietor the last 25 years. His quick wit and smile will be greatly missed. Visitation Saturday March 9, 9:30 am until time of funeral mass 10am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St, Glenview. Private interment at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Joan of Arc School, 9245 N. Lawndale Ave, Evanston, IL 60203. Funeral Information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019
