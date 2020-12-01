Daniel Tapia, age 94, World War II Veteran, loving husband of 71 years to wife, Susan (Arellano), beloved son of the late John Tapia, Sr. and Sara (nee Luna), devoted father to Caroline (Andrew) Strzemp, Evelyn Tapia, Edward (Cathy) Tapia and Marilyn (Lawrence) Thivel, loving brother of the late Esther (Marvin) Vigon, the late Rose (Frank) Torres, the late John (Gloria) Tapia, Jr. and the late Arthur (Helen) DelMonte Proud grandfather of 8, great-grandfather of 8, great-great grandfather of 2, and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Private family services and interment will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Adolf Funeral Home – Willowbrook. 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com