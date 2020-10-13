Daniel Thomas Hogan Sr. passed away Friday October 9, 2020 at Franciscan St Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette, IN. He was born November 29, 1951 in Chicago, IL to the late Joseph Edward Hogan and Veronica Elizabeth Walsh Hogan. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the United Steelworkers Union at his second home, McCormick Place. Daniel's passion for photography, history, and the city of Chicago made him one of the greatest storytellers and unforgettable to all who knew him.



He is survived by his wife Ginger Hogan, his children Brian Hogan, Natalie (Bart) Peters, Dan Hogan Jr, Nicole (Michael) Mazza and Kevin (Jane) Hogan, his grandchildren Brian Hogan, Ginger, Michael, and Dominic Mazza, his brothers Jim Hogan, Joe Hogan, Pat Hogan, Tom Hogan, Mike Hogan, Terry Hogan and sisters Mary Savage, Irene Leopold and Rita McNabb. He was preceded in death by his brothers Kevin and Bill Hogan.



Private family services are planned at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Hillside, IL. Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.





