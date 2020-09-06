Daniel Thomas Meyers, age 58 of Minneapolis Minnesota died at home under the loving care of his family on August 20, 2020 after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. He was proceeded in death by his father, Tom. Survived by Nancy, his loving wife of 25 years, daughters Emma and Grace, mother Pat, sisters Wendy (Mark) Modelski and Susie (Jimmy) Burton, brothers Tim (Jeanne) Meyers and Ricky (Melissa) Meyers, beloved nieces and nephews, and many friends. Dan grew up in Chicago IL. He received a dual degree in urban studies and political science from Elmhurst College and then a dual master's degree in urban planning and transportation engineering from the University of Michigan. In the early 1990s he joined BRW in Minneapolis (now AECOM), the firm he stayed loyal to until days before his passing. Dan was passionate about how the planning profession could change communities for the better, and was fiercely proud of the transit projects he worked on, including projects in Virginia Beach, VA, Grand Rapids, MI, and Austin, TX amongst others. Dan focused not only on doing great work, but building lasting relationships in the process, having fun along the way, and mentoring young colleagues. He was known and respected across the country for his outstanding work. Dan was an incredible husband and immensely proud of both his daughters. He lived life with zest and passion, whether that was cheering for his beloved Chicago White Sox, skiing in Colorado, enjoying family vacations on Lake Michigan or just hanging out with friends and family in his one-of-a-kind bowling alley bar. Dan had a gift for genuinely connecting with people, making anything he did fun, and truly looking for the good in each person. His faith guided him and gave him strength throughout his life. Dan was loved by many and will be deeply missed.The Meyers family extends heartfelt thanks to all the doctors and caregivers at Mayo Clinic along with friends and family who helped in so many loving ways. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Dan's life will be held in spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made in memory of Daniel Meyers for Cancer Research at Mayo Clinic in honor of Dr. Carrie Thompson and Dr. Konstantinos Leventakos. Mayo Clinic Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905. https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc