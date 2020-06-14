97, of La Grange Park, IL died at his home on 06/08/20.



Dan was the head of a very large and loving family. He was married to his dear, late wife, Jean Condon for 66 years. He was a generous and committed Father to Kathleen, the late Pamela Jean (Fred) Nessler, Marylou, John (Deborah Collier), Julia (Dennis) Gustafson, Janice (Ken) Turek, and Caroline (Robert) Watt; a loving PopPop to Martha (Derek), Jon (Morgan), Thomas, and Elizabeth (Dillon) Nessler; James, Danielle (Chris), Alison (Jeremy), and Mark (Katie) Lasater; Conor and Anna Murphy; David and Kevin Gustafson; and Kelley (Zach), Nora, and Jack Turek: known by a growing generation of great-grandchildren; and, the respected Uncle Dan to a large extended family.



The son of Irish immigrants, Dan was proud of his Irish heritage and always grateful for the opportunities available as an American. He was of The Greatest Generation and served in the Army during WWII. He was a mechanical engineer, educated at RPI, and stressed the importance of education for everyone. He was a true gentleman with a zest for life and a joyful sense of humor. He loved traveling, racing sailboats, and played tennis into his 80's.



He moved to LaGrange 1956 and joined a powerful community at SFX. His profound faith, strong family focus, and sense of community drew him to participate and make an impact in countless venues.



In his memory he would charge us to "Love One Another", it's how he lived.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Francis Xavier Food Pantry in La Grange.





