Daniel Thomas Murphy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
97, of La Grange Park, IL died at his home on 06/08/20.

Dan was the head of a very large and loving family. He was married to his dear, late wife, Jean Condon for 66 years. He was a generous and committed Father to Kathleen, the late Pamela Jean (Fred) Nessler, Marylou, John (Deborah Collier), Julia (Dennis) Gustafson, Janice (Ken) Turek, and Caroline (Robert) Watt; a loving PopPop to Martha (Derek), Jon (Morgan), Thomas, and Elizabeth (Dillon) Nessler; James, Danielle (Chris), Alison (Jeremy), and Mark (Katie) Lasater; Conor and Anna Murphy; David and Kevin Gustafson; and Kelley (Zach), Nora, and Jack Turek: known by a growing generation of great-grandchildren; and, the respected Uncle Dan to a large extended family.

The son of Irish immigrants, Dan was proud of his Irish heritage and always grateful for the opportunities available as an American. He was of The Greatest Generation and served in the Army during WWII. He was a mechanical engineer, educated at RPI, and stressed the importance of education for everyone. He was a true gentleman with a zest for life and a joyful sense of humor. He loved traveling, racing sailboats, and played tennis into his 80's.

He moved to LaGrange 1956 and joined a powerful community at SFX. His profound faith, strong family focus, and sense of community drew him to participate and make an impact in countless venues.

In his memory he would charge us to "Love One Another", it's how he lived.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Francis Xavier Food Pantry in La Grange.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 14 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 12, 2020
I did not know him but I know his daughter, Marylou, and are related to her children. A remarkable and dedicated family man. He will live on through those who dearly loved him, family and friends. I know I feel Marylous and her childrens warmth and happiness in their postings on Facebook. My deepest sympathies to you all.
Charlene Lasater
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved