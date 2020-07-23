Daniel Tropp, 93, Chicago, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Dan was born in 1927 in Toledo, Ohio to immigrant parents. He moved to Chicago from Kansas City, Missouri, graduated from the Univ of Missouri in 1948 and received his CPA in 1953. He then began his entrepreneurial career in finance and business. He also taught accounting at Northwestern Univ for 24 years and the CPA course at Loyola University. Dan lived the American Dream. He was a devoted family man who enjoyed social events, dancing, and traveling.
Dan is survived by his wife of 66 years, Maxine Tropp (nee Davis); his sons, Lawrence Tropp of Chicago and David Tropp (wife Donna) of Glencoe; his cousin, Steve Vile (wife Alice), of Park Ridge; and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents. A family memorial service will be planned in the future.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to either: The Art Institute of Chicago at https://sales.artic.edu/donate
or mailed to Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603;
or to: Metropolitan Family Services at http://metrofamily.org/donate
or mailed to Metropolitan Family Services, Gift Processing Dept., 1 N Dearborn, #1000, Chicago, IL 60601.