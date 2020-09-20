Daniel W. Neugebauer age 84, beloved husband of Virginia nee Kutz, loving father of James, Karen (the late Bill) Yaeger, Donna (Jim) Adamek, Susan Wittich, Mark (Eileen), Brian, and Anne (Randy) Eckholt. Cherished grandfather of Daniel and Angie Neugebauer, Will and Samantha Yaeger, Kelly Adamek, Michael and Timothy Wittich, Sara, Emily and Julia Neugebauer, Mathieu Neugebauer, and Joshua Eckholt. Dear Brother of Robert (the late Janet) Neugebauer. Visitation at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, Sunday, 4PM until 8PM. Funeral Monday, friends and family are to meet at St. Raymond Church, 301 S. Ioka Ave., Mt. Prospect, lying in state from 10AM until the time of funeral Mass 11AM. Interment St. Adalbert cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Funeral info 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Robert J. Loftus Endowment Fund at St. Raymond, Viator House of Hospitality, National Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated.