Daniel Walter Behnke, 87, of Glenview died January 20, 2020 of Lewy Body Dementia and a stroke. His biggest loves were photography, microminerals and book collecting. His photographs have illustrated many articles, and Rocks and Minerals journal covers, as well as in The Mineralogical Record. He was an author and lecturer and was inducted into the Micromounters Hall of Fame. Surviving are his loving wife of 64 years, Esther, nee Aiani; his son, Stephen; daughters Carole (Keith) Drennan and Laura (Dave) Frumet. Grandfather to David, Sarah, Erin & Jenna, and great-grandfather to 4. Preceded in death by his sister Roberta & parents Walter & Sophie. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1:30 pm until time of the service at 2:30 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, C/O Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 21, 2020