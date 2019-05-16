Home

Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Villa Park VFW Post 2801
Daniel Francis Weiss son of Michael Weiss and Aileen O'Connor, born April 5th, 1941 and died May 5th 2019. Daniel served as a cameraman for the Air Force from 1959 to 1963. He is survived by his wife Rosalie, sister Sheila, six children, five grandchildren, and great granddaughter. He is predeceased by his older brother Jack. Memorial will be held Saturday May 18th from 6pm-10pm at the Villa Park VFW Post 2801.
