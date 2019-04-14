|
|
Daniel William Escalona, age 25, of Oak Park, died April 12, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago due to complications from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. He was the beloved son of Julio Alejandro and Margaret Escalona; loving brother of Isabela; cherished grandson of Delia Maldonado Ortiz and the late William and Bernice Boyter; dear nephew of Janet (E.J.) Talbot, William Boyter, and Robert (Gordana) Boyter; dear cousin of Kevin Boyter, Martina (Juan Carlos) Olivo Torres and Matea Boyter. Dan also leaves behind family members in Mexico and many dear friends. He was a graduate of Oak Park & River Forest High School, and received his undergraduate and master's degrees in Journalism from The University of Illinois at Urbana- Champaign. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to (mda.org), Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (parentprojectmd.org) or The Intercept (intercept.com) are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019