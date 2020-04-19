|
Daniel "Danny" Yager Herrmann, Jr., age 40, of Northbrook, IL. Beloved son of Daniel "Dan" Yager Herrmann, Sr. and Julie Herrmann nee Gibson. Devoted brother of Matthew "Matt" (Stacey) and Charles "Charlie" Herrmann. Loving grandson of Nancy B. Gibson, the late Hugh T. Gibson; and the late Ann M. Herrmann and the late George "Tim" Herrmann. Dear nephew of many aunts and uncles. Fond cousin of many. Interment private at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020