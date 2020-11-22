Daniel Yoshio Takiguchi, of Durham, NC, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on November 18, 2020, at the age of 96. He was born and raised in Hawaii, moved to Chicago where he raised his family until moving to Durham after retirement. His heart and life were dedicated to Jesus Christ and family.
Dan was a hard worker and brilliant problem solver. These traits were evidenced during his time at Bell and Howell/Hughes Aircraft and in his leadership roles at church. In his younger years, he was a talented amateur boxer. In later years, he spent his free time on his award-winning landscaping, fabulous garden, and perfecting his golf swing. Of course, one of his most meaningful roles was being a grandpa. He spent endless hours spoiling his precious grandchildren and planning fun surprises, such as creating a secret path in the backyard for his great-grandchildren! They will always cherish their childhood memories of playing with their loving Grandpa.
He loved his country and was grateful for the gift of freedom to live and worship God. This perhaps was augmented when he observed what he thought were practice maneuvers in the sky over Pearl Harbor. Curious, he climbed a tree for a better look through binoculars. He was stunned as he realized the reality – Japan was bombing Pearl Harbor. When he enlisted in the Army, he was sent to Japan to aide in the transition to democracy.
Dan is survived by his wife of 66 years, Teruyo Hoshizaki-Takiguchi; three daughters, Cindy (Jim), Karen (Roger), and Becky; six grandchildren, Alison, Andrea (Jake), Robert (Heatherlee), Nicole (Jamie), Saige (Michael), and Kara (Bryan); seven great-grandchildren, Eva, Aidan, Lily, Ella, Lea, Loretta, James, and one baby boy on the way!
The family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com
