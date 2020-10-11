Danielle Rogers

Danielle Marie Rogers passed away peacefully in her bed on October 7th, 2020, following a brave journey through pancreatic cancer. She was 58 years old.



Dani is remembered, among other things, for her fierce-determination, and her zealous love-affair with nature. Later in life, Dani discovered a dormant passion for running, becoming a five-time Boston Marathon finisher in her 50's, and routinely claiming first in her many, many races. When she wasn't leaving it all on the pavement, Dani kept busy cultivating a verdant and veritable wilderness in her backyard, as well as traveling the world over with her husband of five years, Daniel Rogers. Together, they made 65 trips and visited 38 national parks.



Dani's spirit is carried on by those whose lives she touched-as a joyous wife, devoted mother/step-mother, and dearest friend. She graciously shared with us her wise-counsel, deep compassion, striking intelligence, and unsuspecting wit. We honor Dani by living out her legacy of kindness, truth-telling, and strength over struggle, and we take comfort in the knowledge that she lived a wonderful life.



In addition to her husband, Danielle is survived by her three sons, Jon-Michael Hoskinson, Phillip Hoskinson, and Maximilian Armstrong, as well as her two step-children, Hannah Rose, and Matthew Rogers.



Private Services will be held at a later date. For information call Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles 630-584-0060.





