Danielle Rogers
Danielle Marie Rogers passed away peacefully in her bed on October 7th, 2020, following a brave journey through pancreatic cancer. She was 58 years old.

Dani is remembered, among other things, for her fierce-determination, and her zealous love-affair with nature. Later in life, Dani discovered a dormant passion for running, becoming a five-time Boston Marathon finisher in her 50's, and routinely claiming first in her many, many races. When she wasn't leaving it all on the pavement, Dani kept busy cultivating a verdant and veritable wilderness in her backyard, as well as traveling the world over with her husband of five years, Daniel Rogers. Together, they made 65 trips and visited 38 national parks.

Dani's spirit is carried on by those whose lives she touched-as a joyous wife, devoted mother/step-mother, and dearest friend. She graciously shared with us her wise-counsel, deep compassion, striking intelligence, and unsuspecting wit. We honor Dani by living out her legacy of kindness, truth-telling, and strength over struggle, and we take comfort in the knowledge that she lived a wonderful life.

In addition to her husband, Danielle is survived by her three sons, Jon-Michael Hoskinson, Phillip Hoskinson, and Maximilian Armstrong, as well as her two step-children, Hannah Rose, and Matthew Rogers.

Private Services will be held at a later date. For information call Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles 630-584-0060.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
Memories & Condolences

October 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Kerby Vulgamott
Friend
October 10, 2020
Met Dani on a safari to Africa. She was vibrant and kind; she naturally drew people to her. My husband and I are blessed to have met her. I remember having a few one to one conversations with her and listening to how she loved her children and some of her life journeys. We also talked about her love of climbing and laughed about "the blue bags". This planet is missing an angel but heaven is an even better place for having her.
Shawn and Melissa Miller
October 10, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Patricia Fogarty
