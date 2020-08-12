Danilo Karanikic

Danilo "Dashi" Karanikic, 61, of Chicago. Dear son of Dilja and the late Marko. Beloved father of Dejan. Loving brother of Chedo (Dominika), Lubo (Zeljka), and the late Nikola Karanikic. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, August 16, 3 PM to 8 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago. Funeral Mass will be held privately, if you would like to attend the Mass, please contact the family directly. Interment private. Funeral Information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com