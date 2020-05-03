Danna Savin
Danna Savin, nee Mary Danna Delchamps, passed away on April 28, 2020 of the Covid-19 virus, after a very long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Beloved by all, Danna leaves behind her adoring husband Bob; her children Michael, Matthew and Colleen; and her grandchildren, Emma, Cole and Drew. Danna was devoted to her family and to her love of nursing. Danna was also active in fundraising for her temple and charitable organizations. Danna's memory will remain with those who knew and loved her.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a future date.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
