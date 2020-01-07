|
|
Danny R. Legan, age 73, U. S. Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran, at rest January 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Sue Legan (nee; Nelson). Loving father of Jason (Rhonda) Legan, Jennifer (Ed) Brockell, Danielle (Steve) Schikora and Philip (Megan) Legan. Devoted grandfather of Aly and Tyler Legan, Ava and Beau Brockell, Raegan and Brenden Schikora. Dear brother of Gaylen (Deborah) Legan, Juanita (Chuck) Doyle, Robert (Roberta) Legan, Charlotte (Ken) Belsky and the late Delores (Wayne) Stimpson. Dear brother-in-law of Leslie (Sam) Kelley. Fond uncle of many nieces, nephews and cousins. Danny was a Supervisor at Electro-Motive in McCook and retired after 42 years of service. Visitation Wednesday January 8th from 3 to 8 pm at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison Street, Willowbrook.
Funeral service Thursday January 9th, 9:00 am at the funeral home. Interment: Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Western Springs Post #10778, PO Box 73, Western Springs, IL 60558 would be appreciated. Information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020