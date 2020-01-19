|
Daphne M. Lopez, R.N., was born on February 3, 1931 in Kingston, Jamaica. She migrated to the United States (Evanston, Illinois) in the late 1960's with her family. She pursued her education and career in Nursing and spent almost forty years as a Head Nurse at The Presbyterian Homes in Evanston.
Daphne was not only a Nurse, but also a wife to her husband, Seabert "Jimmie" Lopez for over sixty years. She was a mother of five children, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a pillar in various communities but lent her hand and knowledge especially to the Caribbean community. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing (designed various creations for herself, family and friends), watching television and listening to music.
Funeral arrangements include a Wake on Thursday, January 23rd from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service celebrating her life on Friday, January 24th at 10:00 a.m. Both the Wake and Funeral Service will be held at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd, at Old Orchard Rd, Skokie, IL 60077. A private burial service will be held for the family on Monday, February 3rd (Daphne's birthday) at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Floral arrangements are gladly accepted, and, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Daphne's memory to: The Geneva Foundation, New Hope Scholarship (Westminster Place), The Presbyterian Homes, Attn: Karen Normandt, 8707 Skokie Blvd., Suite 400, Skokie, IL 60076. Ph. (847) 979-3922.
For more information regarding the services, kindly contact Donnellan Family Funeral Services at (847) 675-1990. A link with funeral updates is available on the Donnellan website - https://www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020