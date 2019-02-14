Darlene Reed, Monticello, MN, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Funeral service will be 1:00 pm on Thursday, February 14th at Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel in Monticello, MN with visitation from 11:00-1:00 prior to service. Burial will be immediately after the funeral service at Riverside Cemetery in Monticello (weather permitting).

Darlene Ann Curry was born March 27, 1936 to Sarah Alice (Forbis) Curry and Wayne Godfrey Curry in Rock Island, Illinois. The home in which she was born is now a part of the campus of Augustana College. She attended Rock Island schools, graduating from Rock Island High School in 1954.

When Darlene was 9 years old, she received Jesus Christ as her Savior through the ministry of the Edgewood Baptist Church in Rock Island, Illinois. Darlene loved and served the Lord with all her heart for all her life.

On June 12, 1954, Dar married the love of her life, Donald Richard Reed at the Moline Gospel Temple, which was their home church for many years and where they made many wonderful friends. She was very gifted musically and Dar served as church pianist and also sang in the choir, a trio and quartet and taught Sunday School.

Dar and Don lived in various areas in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Minnesota where Dar was a candidate for "Mrs. Minnesota". Dar was selected "Most Photogenic". Darlene was beautiful inside and out.

Those left to honor Dar's memory include her husband of almost 65 years, Don Reed. Daughters Debra Reed Curboy (Norm Carroll), Dedra (Buck) Robideau, Dawn (Ron) Peura, Darci (Joe Hasslen). Sons Don Reed, David (Liz) Reed, Daniel (Lee) Reed, Dustin (Heidi) Reed. 20 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; sister Diane (David) Carnithan, niece Jennifer (Michael) Choi, great nephew, great nieces, many loving cousins and friends.

Darlene was preceded by parents Wayne & Alice Curry, in-laws Mack & Annie Reed, granddaughter Hannah Reed, and nephew John David Carnithan.

Our world will never be the same, but Heaven is now that much sweeter.