Darlene Clauss (nee Gehrke) of Glen Ellyn and Naperville passed away on June 27. Beloved wife of Bob, loving mother of Bob (Mary), Doug, and Nancy (Bob) Firth; fond grandmother of Hank, Joe, Ted, Ryan, Lauren, Croix and Buck and great-grandmother of Caden Ren.
Visitation will be on Saturday, July 6 from 9am to 11am at Grace Lutheran Church 483 Forest, Glen Ellyn. A memorial service will be held immediately after visitation at 11am at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Glen Ellyn Food Pantry are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 2, 2019