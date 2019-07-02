Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
483 Forest
Glen Ellyn, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
483 Forest
Glen Ellyn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DARLENE CLAUSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DARLENE CLAUSS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DARLENE CLAUSS Obituary
Darlene Clauss (nee Gehrke) of Glen Ellyn and Naperville passed away on June 27. Beloved wife of Bob, loving mother of Bob (Mary), Doug, and Nancy (Bob) Firth; fond grandmother of Hank, Joe, Ted, Ryan, Lauren, Croix and Buck and great-grandmother of Caden Ren.

Visitation will be on Saturday, July 6 from 9am to 11am at Grace Lutheran Church 483 Forest, Glen Ellyn. A memorial service will be held immediately after visitation at 11am at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Glen Ellyn Food Pantry are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.