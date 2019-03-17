Home

Darlene E. Szarek, Beloved wife of the late Henry J.; loving sister of Dianne L. (James) Mahoney; caring aunt of 13 and great aunt of 32,Visitation Monday 3:00pm until 9:00pm at The Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 333 South Roselle Rd., Roselle. Funeral Tuesday 9:15am Prayers at the funeral home to St. Walters Catholic Church for Mass 10:00am. Following Mass entombment will be in All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to The appreciated. Info (630)529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
