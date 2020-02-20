|
|
Darlene Fonda-Reed, age 80 of Supply, North Carolina died Tuesday February 11, 2020 at Autumn Care of Shallotte. She was born March 30, 1939 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Frank Fonda and Viola Miller Fonda and was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Reed; a sister, Jeanette Prevatt; a brother, Richard Fonda; a son-in-law, Dennis Wilczynski and a special pet named "Skip".
Darlene was an avid bowler and was a member of the Lady's Day Out Bowling League at the Brunswick County Bowling Center. Surviving are her three daughters, Mona Lodestro and husband, Vince of Chicago, IL, Maria Wilczynski of Supply, NC and Antoinette Calangan and husband, Joseph also of Chicago, IL; five grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Bob Prevatt also of Supply, NC; host of nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held Sunday February 23, 2020, 1:00 PM to 4 PM, Funeral service at 3:30 PM at The Northlake Funeral Home 140 E. North Ave. Northlake, Illinois. Family and Friends will gather on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Northlake Funeral Home 10:00 AM for prayers prior to lnurnment at Elm Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2020