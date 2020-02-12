|
Darlene Kary Tennerstedt, 80, of Evanston, formerly of Wilmette, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 9, 2020 with her loving daughter, Elizabeth "EB", by her side. She was born on December 16, 1939 to George and Lillian (nee Sankey) Kary. She grew up in Chicago and attended Austin High School. While working at Bodine Electric, she met her husband and love of her life for 49 years, Richard "Dick". Together they shared their love of the outdoors by hiking and cross-country skiing in the Grand Tetons. Darlene was an avid gardener and loved tending her beautiful perennial garden at her Wilmette home. She volunteered and worked at the Chicago Botanic Garden for over 30 years as a walking and tram tour guide. She was the secretary and then production manager of Northwestern University Press, finished her degree from Lake Forest College in her later years, and was an active and faithful 53-year member of Northminster Presbyterian Church of Evanston. She was the beloved wife of Milton Richard "Dick", loving mother of Elizabeth (Jeff) Sedin, cherished grandmother of Brian and Molly Sedin, loving aunt of Margaret Walker, Paula Bayer and the late William Bayer and great-aunt to Martha and Britta Walker.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 15 at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2515 Central Park Avenue, Evanston, Illinois 60201. Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army www.salvationarmyusa.org /donate or to the Northminster Presbyterian Church. Please note Darlene Tennerstedt in the memo line. Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lake Zurich 847-550-4221. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020