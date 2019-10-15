Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Darlene Kaufmann Obituary
Darlene Kaufmann nee Shapiro, 80. Beloved wife of the late Leon B. Kaufmann. Loving mother of Joel (Shelly) Kaufmann and Susan Kaufmann. Very proud grandmother of Taryn (Michael) Garber, Eric Kaufmann, Jori (Elijah) Handelsman, Jake Kaufmann and Dylan Kaufmann. Cherished great grandmother of Reese and Shay. Dear sister of Arthur (Rochelle) Shapiro, Beverly (Seymour) Binstein, the late Shirley (the late Arnold) Johnson and the late Jerry (Shirel) Shapiro. Service Wednesday 12 noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. Memorials in her memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or the would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 15, 2019
