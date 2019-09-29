|
Darlene Koenig (nee Klein), age 78 of Orland Park passed suddenly on Friday, September 27, 2019.Loving wife of William Koenig,
Loving mother of; Linda (Michael) Rendak, Brian (David), Kristin (Neil) Messino Loving grandmother of Jessica (Jerrid) Wagenschutz, Niko Messino (fiance Courtney) Neil Messino Jr.. Loving daughter of the late John & Dorothy Carmichael (nee Feigel)Loving sister to: William (Pam), Lillian Hodur, John (Selma), Thomas (Kathy), Michael, Richard (Teri), Charles, Lois (Dennis) LaFever, the late Jerome (surviving spouse Susan)
the late James (surviving spouse Francine) Loving sister in law of David (Darlene), Russell, Kenneth, Darlene, Robert (Marlene), Leonard, Richard, Sandra (Thomas Lara) Fond Aunt of many loving nieces and nephews
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019