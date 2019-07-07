Darlene Mae Koenen, 89, of Bartlett, IL, born to Eternal Rest on July 3, 2019. Darlene was born on August 5, 1929, in the farming community of St. Joe, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Leo and Louise (Abler) Steffen. On April 26, 1952, she married the love of her life, Corporal Harold B. Koenen, at St. Joe Catholic Church. They moved to Chicago, IL, where Harold graduated from DeVry Technical Institute. After 11 years of marriage, they were blessed with their first child, Marilyn, followed shortly by their daughter, Lori Jean. The family then moved to Des Plaines, IL, where their son David was born. As a homemaker, she devoted herself to supporting Harold in his career and raising their children. Darlene was a wonderful mother who loved her children dearly and took great pride in their milestones and achievements. The only thing she enjoyed more that being a mother was being a grandmother. She cherished each and every one of her ten grandchildren, showering them with love, affection, and chocolates. Darlene was an avid reader, word search puzzle solver and Wheel of Fortune watcher. She was also a talented artist who loved to sketch pictures of animals, flowers, and nature. Later in life, Darlene developed a passion for writing poetry, crafting commemorative poems for family members and friends. She also wrote thank you poems as a way of expressing her gratitude to those who helped or supported her in any way. In 2008, Darlene along with her husband, Harold, moved to Clare Oaks in Bartlett, IL. They loved being part of such a vibrant, supportive retirement community. She enjoyed living in their cottage for 7 years, eventually moving to a unit in the main complex overlooking the pond, wetlands, and walking path, often seeing birds, deer, and other wildlife. Darlene will be dearly missed and always treasured in the hearts of those who loved her. Surviving are her husband, Harold, of 67 years and children, Marilyn (John) Beam of Champlin, MN, Lori Jean (Dan) Dal Degan of St. Charles, IL, and David (Deborah) Koenen of Park Ridge, IL. Ten grandchildren, Caitlyn, Taylor and Sarah Beam; Kyle, Ryan, Taryn, Brendan and Hayden Dal Degan; Kendall and Drew Koenen, sister Lillian Schmitz of Fond du Lac, WI, brother-in-law and sister-in-law LaVern and Mary Ann Koenen of Mt. Calvary, WI. and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Robert and Bernadette Koenen of Mt. Calvary, WI. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Lawrence and Delmar Steffen, brother-in-law, Louis Schmitz, and step-mother, Jewel (Korb) Steffen. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Clare Oaks Senior Living or would be appreciated. A celebration of Darlene's life and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday July 13 with visitation at 10:00 am before in the Sacred Heart Chapel at Clare Oaks, 801 Carillon Drive, Bartlett, IL. Following services cremation will be private at Countryside Crematory. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, Bartlett, IL. For information (630)289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019