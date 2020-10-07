1/
Darlene Norgaard Stamos
Darlene "Terse" Norgaard Stamos, daughter of the late Karl and Helen Norgaard, passed away on October 4, 2020 at the age of 82. Sister of the late Margaret (Harvey) Scharfe, the late Carol (Russell, Al, Ramm) Roberts, and the late twin brother, Richard "Butch" (Carol) Norgaard. Also sister-in-law of Kaye Morrison. "Rich" aunt of Gary (Rosalie), Robin, and Tom (Laura) Roberts; Nancy, Jim, and Jeffrey (Nancy) Scharfe; Elaine (Chris) Ratliff: Steven (Jodi), Al (Dawn), John (Michelle) Norgaard; Ted (Karen), Julie (Toni) Morrison. Great Aunt of Peter, Grace, Ben, Norgaard; Kate and Anna Ratliff; Elise, Olivia and Ian Norgaard; J.T. and Michelle Morrison.

Services will be set for a later date.

Services provided by Grove Memorial Chapel


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
