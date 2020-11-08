1/1
DARLENE PEARL SKELNIK
1938 - 2020
On October 23, 2020, Darlene Skelnik nee Woelke, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 82.

Darlene was born on September 12, 1938 in Chicago, IL to Willard and Peggy Woelke. On January 7, 1956, she married August Anthony Skelnik. They raised nine sons and three daughters. Darlene had a passion for knitting and crocheting and loved to share her gift with everyone. She was a music lover and a collector of Elvis memorabilia.

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband August Sr, and sons August Jr and Michael. She is survived by her children David (Karen), Eric (Ana), Theresa, Scott (Nancy), Gerald (Yvette), Barbara, Keith (Sandra), Christopher, Jacqueline (Tim) Nugent, Nicholas (Donna) and daughter in law Donna. Loving Grandmother of 26 and proud Great Grandmother of 29. She was a sister to her four younger brothers, aunt and cousin and will be missed by all.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10am St. Joseph's Catholic Church 255 W. North St., Manhattan, IL

Darlene will join her husband at noon in eternal peace at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
November 7, 2020
Darlene was like a mom to we had are ups and downs but she was always there for me you are truly miss RIP
Linda simo
Friend
November 7, 2020
Darlene was a loving mother grandmother but she loved everyone she will be missed very much ❤ May she RIP and may God comfort family and friends from her loss
Janet Lathan
Friend
