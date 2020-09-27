1/
Darlene R. Corbett
{ "" }
Darlene R. Corbett, nee Sheehan, 84, September 24, 2020, lifetime resident of the Southwest Side of Chicago, originally hailing from Visitation Parish and the Byrne's Building; survived by, in Dar's words, her loving, patient, funny husband, James E. Corbett, CFD-retired, devoted mother of Kathleen Corbett, CFD-retired (John Kilkenny) and James R. Corbett, CFD (Catherine); loving Honey of Megan (Nathan) Davies, Haley, J.D., Britnie, Kayla, and Cassidi; dear sister of Denise Moran and the late Daniel Sheehan, CFD; fond sister in law of Mike Moran; loving aunt and friend of many.

Visitation Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, 10 a.m., from CHAPEL HILL GARDENS SOUTH FUNERAL HOME, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL, to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Rd., Chicago, IL 60660, greatly appreciated. For those attending services, PLEASE NOTE THAT COVID19 RESTRICTIONS WILL BE OBSERVED FOR MAXIMUM GATHERING, 50 PERSON AT A TIME, WITH MASKS REQUIRED AT FUNERAL HOME AND CHURCH. Info., 708-636-1200.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
SEP
30
Funeral
10:00 AM
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
SEP
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Linus Church
SEP
30
Interment
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
7086361200
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
September 25, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Darlene and all her family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia
September 25, 2020
Darlene was one of my moms lifetime friends. My mother always spoke in the highest regards of Darlene.
Chris Barry
Friend
September 25, 2020
