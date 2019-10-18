|
|
Darlene Ross, 61, of Zion and formerly of Coal City and Chicago's South Side, at rest October 13, 2019. Loving sister of Pamela (Steve) Pappa, Linda (Ed) Johnstone, Donna (Jim) Ross, Diane (Glen) Ginsburg. Cherished aunt of Mary Beth (Matt) Bartolotta, Christine Nelson, Kris Veloz, Adam Veloz, Katie (David) Ross, Jessica (Kyle) Wiencek, Angela Veloz, Lily Ginsburg and great-aunt of Kara Bartolotta. Fond aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Longtime inventory specialist and lead specialist with Comcast.
Arrangements entrusted to Chicagoland Cremation Options of Schiller Park, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019