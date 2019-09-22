Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
8:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DARLENE SIBRAVA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DARLENE S. SIBRAVA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DARLENE S. SIBRAVA Obituary
Darlene S. Sibrava nee Balkey. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Sibrava. Cherished mother of Ronald Sibrava, Tony Sibrava & April (Tom) Dominik.

Fond Stepmother of Tracie (Mike) MacArthur. Loving grandmother of Thomas, Morghan, John & Paige. Proud step grandmother of John & Charlsey. Dear sister of Michael Guillot, the late Colleen Clark & the late Charles Balkey. Proud godmother of Hollie Kott, Lily, Charlotte, Richard Clark & Emerson. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where Services will take place Wednesday at 8 pm. Interment Private. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DARLENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now