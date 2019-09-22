|
Darlene S. Sibrava nee Balkey. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Sibrava. Cherished mother of Ronald Sibrava, Tony Sibrava & April (Tom) Dominik.
Fond Stepmother of Tracie (Mike) MacArthur. Loving grandmother of Thomas, Morghan, John & Paige. Proud step grandmother of John & Charlsey. Dear sister of Michael Guillot, the late Colleen Clark & the late Charles Balkey. Proud godmother of Hollie Kott, Lily, Charlotte, Richard Clark & Emerson. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where Services will take place Wednesday at 8 pm. Interment Private. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019